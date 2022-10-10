The refreshed 2023 Kia Telluride three-row SUV sports updated technology, a more sophisticated driver-assist systems, new front and rear ends, and a price increase of at least $2,300. The two new trims announced for 2023, the X-Line cosmetic package and the X-Pro off-road iteration, cost more than $50,000, Kia announced on Friday.

The starting price for the base 2023 Telluride LX increases at least $2,300 from the 2022 Telluride to cost $37,025, including a $1,335 destination fee.

All 2023 Tellurides wear a fresh face and tail, with revised LED headlights that stretch vertically and lack the orange rectangular running lights of its predecessor. The lower grille slims down and stretches out, housing stacked fog lights that give it a more truck-like presence in rear-view mirrors. Out back, the new taillights appear to dip below the gate and into the bumper, whereas last year’s model had a flat partition that was less integrated.

The same 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 with an 8-speed automatic transmission carries over from last year, and has solid though never overwhelming acceleration. The Telluride lacks a hybrid or more efficient turbo-4 option such as in the 2023 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Ford Explorer. Fuel economy peaks at 23 mpg combined with front-wheel drive or 21 mpg combined with AWD. For 2023, AWD adds $2,000 to the price, except on the SX-Prestige model, where it is standard.

Standard safety features include a revised automatic emergency braking system that works against oncoming impacts when turning at intersections. Also newly standard are LED headlights, speed sign recognition, and a rear occupant alert that sounds an alarm if motion is detected in the cabin when the car is shut down and locked. Additional standard features include blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

The Telluride LX seats up to eight passengers on synthetic leather upholstery, and comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, five USB ports, and a wi-fi hotspot. For $38,925, the Telluride S upgrades to 20-inch alloy wheels, a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and second-row captain’s chairs to seat seven passengers total.

The EX model costs $42,625 this year, which is an increase of $2,900 over last year’s model. Upgrades from the Telluride S include wood trim, sunroof, power-folding side mirrors, power front seats covered in leather upholstery, and a hands-free tailgate.

The EX can also be equipped with the X-Line upgrades, which includes AWD. The EX X-Line wears an off-road look with distinct 20-inch wheels, roof rails, and a higher ground clearance that increases from 8.0 inches to 8.4 inches. Different bumpers help to improve approach and departure angles, and a revised traction control system and integrated Tow mode add more grip and more grunt. It can tow up to 5,000 lb. A self-leveling suspension comes standard. The X-models come with all-wheel drive and a center locking differential that can send up to 50% of the torque to the rear axle, as well as lock the axles equally for lower speed off-roading. The EX X-Line also has a heated steering wheel, It costs $46,820, which is $2,295 more than the EX AWD.

The SX model costs $46,825, and could be equipped with the new X-Pro model for $51,220. In addition to the X-Line enhancements, it rolls on 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, and has a 110-inverter outlet in the cargo area to help charge or inflate recreational craft. The X-Pro grade has a towing capacity of 5,500 lb instead of 5,000 lb on other models.

The SX-Prestige AWD tops the lineup at $51,725, or $53,120 for the X-Line, and $54,120 for the X-Pro. It’s loaded with luxury finishes and features, such as nappa leather, a head-up display, heated and cooled second-row seats, a surround-view camera system, and Harman Kardon audio.

Built in Georgia, the 2023 Telluride goes on sale this month.

