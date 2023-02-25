Fernando Alonso made the switch from Alpine to Aston Martin for the 2023 Formula 1 season, and his new team is already making use of the two-time F1 champion’s star power with a video featuring Alonso behind the wheel of the Aston Martin DBX707 SUV.

Alonso philosophizes about the perfect lap, noting that while computers can predict the limit, a driver’s intuition can exceed it. Yet, in a voiceover over a mock test session at an unnamed track, Alonso concedes that the perfect lap “is always out of reach.”

The Spaniard’s handling of the DBX707 is dramatic but doesn’t seem like the work of a driver looking to achieve the perfect lap. There’s some untidy sliding, and a bit of grass gets clipped. Still, it’s impressive to watch a double F1 champion hustle this SUV around a track.

Aimed at the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, the DBX707 is an upgraded version of the regular DBX, boasting more power, a stiffer chassis, and bigger brakes to handle it all. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 makes 697 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque, increases of 155 hp and 147 lb-ft over the regular DBX. All-wheel drive is still standard, but the 707 uses a 9-speed automatic with a torque converter instead of the standard DBX’s 9-speed dual-clutch gearbox to handle the extra power.

Would-be Alonsos can use the new transmission for racing-style launches at 4,000 rpm, getting the DBX707 from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 193 mph. Aston Martin has also discussed taking the DBX707 to the Nürburgring to challenge the Cayenne’s lap record, and while one was spied at the ‘Ring in 2022, we haven’t received any updates since then. A new record would be a good way to celebrate Aston’s 110th anniversary this year.

Alonso joins Aston Martin’s F1 team this year as the replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who retired at the end of the 2022 season. He’ll be teamed with Lance Stroll, son of team owner and current Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll, and looking to improve on his ninth-place points finish with Alpine last year. Alonso won both of his championships with the French team, then racing under the Renault name, in 2005 and 2006.

