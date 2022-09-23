Mercedes-Benz has yet to launch additional body styles for its second-generation G-Class but German tuning company Brabus has one in the form of its XLP.

Once in a while Brabus likes to offer a special version of the XLP fitted with more of everything. The latest is the P 900 Rocket Edition, which is limited to just ten examples.

Like all Brabus XLP pickups, the P 900 Rocket Edition starts out life as an AMG G 63, a vehicle whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 already spits out a respectable 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. However, Brabus turns up the performance dial to 888 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque. The peak torque is actually 922 lb-ft of torque but needs to be electronically limited to preserve the rest of the drivetrain.

Key modifications to the engine include a bump in displacement to 4.5 liters, new turbochargers with larger compressors, uprated fuel systems, and a high-flow exhaust extending from the manifold back. Brabus also reprograms the engine management system.

Owners can expect 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph, also an electronically limited figure, this time to protect tires. The tires are Continentals measuring a massive 355 mm at the rear axle, and they are wrapped around 24-inch forged wheels which feature carbon-fiber aero discs designed to reduce drag from turbulent air flow.

On the outside, Brabus fits a wide-body kit, accent lighting, and some carbon-fiber goodies. The bed is made from steel and includes a side-swing tailgate, and its bedsides are carbon fiber. The sporty stance is created by the lowered suspension which includes aluminum coil-overs and adjustable dampers.

The interior is lined with black leather in combination with red glazing for all plastic trim pieces, with some carbon fiber and aluminum bits added as well. The company will craft interiors to individual customers’ liking, though.

The starting price is 649,638 euros (approximately $634,570), excluding taxes.

