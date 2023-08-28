Porsche only introduced the updated 2024 Cayenne earlier this year, but it’s already adding a new variant to the lineup.

Available in both the standard and Coupe body styles, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful Cayenne to date.

Its plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 assisted by an electric motor, with a total system output of 729 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque—more than the previous-generation Turbo S E-Hybrid.

That also surpasses the 650 hp and 626 lb-ft of the Coupe-only 2024 Cayenne Turbo GT, which gets the twin-turbo V-8 but no electric assist. However, Porsche’s estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds for the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is a few tenths slower than the 3.1 seconds the automaker lists for the non-hybrid Turbo GT. The Turbo E-Hybrid’s top speed of 183 mph is also a bit behind the Turbo GT’s 189-mph maximum velocity. Not that most owners will be pushing their Cayennes hard enough to notice.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

The Turbo E-Hybrid has the same 25.9-kwh battery pack as the V-6 E-Hybrid model, replacing the 17.9-kwh pack used in previous-generation Cayenne plug-in hybrids. Porsche hasn’t provided an EPA electric range estimate, but it says the 11-kw AC onboard charger allows for a full recharge in as little as 2.5 hours.

The SUV’s standard air suspension uses two-valve hardware that allows for separate tuning of compression and rebound. According to Porsche, that promises greater differentiation between the various drive modes as a result. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, torque vectoring, and rear-axle steering are standard as well.

Styling changes include a Turbo-specific front fascia, a body-color lower rear fascia and wheel arches, brushed aluminum dual exhaust outlets, and red brake calipers. The interior gets aluminum trim for the dashboard and doors and a heated GT Sport steering wheel with drive-mode switch. Customers can also choose between leather-upholstered 18-way power adjustable sport seats or a comfort option with 14-way adjustability.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Tech features carry over from other Cayenne models. Highlights include a 12.7-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a 15-watt air-conditioned wireless charging pad. Matrix LED headlights are standard as well.

Pricing starts at $148,550 for the standard body style and $153,050 for the Coupe, including the mandatory $1,650 destination charge. Order books are open now, with the first vehicles expected to reach the U.S. in the second quarter of 2024.

An all-electric fourth-generation Cayenne is also planned to launch around 2026. Porsche is expected to sell the current gasoline version alongside the electric version for a short period before phasing it out.

