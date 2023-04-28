An updated 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio goes on sale later this year, bringing with it revised looks, new cabin technology, and limited-edition Competizione and Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario models.

The updates represent the second refresh for the Stelvio, which first arrived as a 2018 model and was given its first refresh for 2020.

The tweaks made this time around are more extensive than the last refresh. Key among them is the new exterior styling, which includes a revised front fascia, clear lenses for the taillights, and new headlights with three-element daytime running lights similar to what’s found on the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale compact crossover. Similar updates also feature on the Giulia sedan for 2024.

For the interior, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster has been added instead of the previous 7.0-inch unit. The driver can choose from three distinct styles for the graphics, including a Heritage style inspired by Alfa Romeos of the 1960s and ’70s, which comes complete with inverted numbers at the end of the speedometer.

Alfa Romeo has also added a new Connect Services feature. This provides new functions such as over-the-air updates and remote control of certain vehicle functions via a smartphone or similar device.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario

Standard features include leather trim, a rearview camera, parking sensors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control are standard, while active lane control and a driver attention monitor are optional.

No changes have been made to the powertrains. The 2024 Stelvio is offered with either a 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the lesser Sprint, Ti, Veloce, and limited-edition Competizione grades, or a 505-hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 in the range-topping Quadrifoglio and limited-edition Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario grades.

The Competizione is based on the Veloce and includes many of the Stelvio’s available features as standard, including 21-inch alloys, red brake calipers, a 14-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, accent stitching, a leather-lined dash, custom badges, and Alfa Romeo’s active suspension system.

The Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario, as the name implies, is based on the Quadrifoglio and celebrates this year’s 100th anniversary of Alfa Romeo’s Quadrifoglio performance brand. It’s limited to 100 examples worldwide and features carbon-fiber trim, gold accents, and unique badges.

The 2024 Stelvio goes on sale later this year. Full pricing hasn’t been announced but the Competizione has been confirmed by Alfa Romeo to start at $57,420, including a $1,595 destination charge.

