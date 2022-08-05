Internet Brands

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
81°
Grand Rapids
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan
National
Roe v. Wade overturned
Patrick Lyoya
Coronavirus
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Automotive News
Top Stories
These robots are keeping trash out of Lake Michigan
Gallery
Top Stories
Romana Park Beach in Portage closed due to E. coli
Man on hunger strike hopes to bring family to U.S.
Gallery
MSU project 1 of 4 included on NASA’s Artemis 1
Ribbon cut on new youth mental health facility
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
Arizona Tornado
Top Stories
Showers and T-Storms in the Desert Southwest
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
Video
Storm Reports from Sat. 8/20
Heading Home from Traverse City
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
NCAA Hoops
The Big Game
Top Stories
Rodriguez returns, helps Tigers to win over Angels
Top Stories
Jobe to make debut with Whitecaps next week
Video
Kalamazoo Growlers win championship game
Video
3 Super Bowl starting QBs at Colts-Lions practices
Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Top Stories
Free event for educators & caregivers about teen …
Video
Top Stories
Make sure you’re correctly planning for retirement
Video
Top Stories
Allegan County Fair has a great concert lineup
Video
Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore
Video
Olde Mill Golf has all you need for your golf excursion
Video
GRPL launches new reading series for adults
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pets of the Week
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Turbo and Seger
Top Stories
New study could change what we eat to supercharge …
Top Stories
Experience the man behind the Muppets and his lifetime …
KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry
Video
Cancer survivor shares ‘full circle’ story
Video
LG Energy Solution Michigan celebrates community …
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Report: EV tax credit rules might accelerate Hyundai …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red is a 1,300-hp …