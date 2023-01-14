(Motor Authority) — Sales of cars from exotic brands reached new heights in 2022, despite a long list of major headwinds.

The war in Ukraine, energy and inflation crises, and supply disruptions couldn’t stop many brands in the ultra-luxury segment from posting record results.

From the brands that have reported full-year sales figures for 2022, Lamborghini was the big winner, as the automaker managed to deliver 9,233 units, an increase of 10% over the previous year.

The figure is impressive considering Aventador production ended in September of 2022, and the Huracán is also at the end of its life cycle, when sales of sporty models typically slow. The bulk of Lamborghini’s sales—5,367 units—came from the Urus SUV.

Rolls-Royce also posted a stellar performance. It reported sales of 6,021 units in 2022, a rise of 8% over the previous year. Rolls-Royce said it also saw record demand for its Rolls-Royce Bespoke personalization department.

Rolls-Royce hasn’t provided a breakdown of sales but has confirmed the Cullinan SUV as its top seller.

Bentley’s sales in 2022 also grew to a new record, in this case 15,174 units, up 4% over the previous year. It was the first time Bentley’s sales exceeded the 15,000-unit mark. The Bentayga SUV was once again the most popular model, accounting for about 42% of the total.

Even Bugatti, which sells cars that cost in the seven and sometimes eight figures, enjoyed a record 2022. It managed to deliver 80 units, which is its highest for a 12-month period. Sales are expected to grow in 2023 for Bugatti as the company plans to add more showrooms.

Aston Martin, Ferrari, and McLaren haven’t announced sales figures for 2022 yet. McLaren is a private company and as a result doesn’t have to report numbers, though its sales likely decreased due to delays in the launch of the new Artura supercar.

Ferrari likely surpassed its record of 11,155 units in 2021, while Aston Martin also likely increased sales, though it perhaps didn’t set a new record.