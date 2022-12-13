Amanda Porter joined News 8 as an evening weekend anchor and reporter in December 2022. She values informing the public and making an impact on the community.

Happy to be back in the Midwest after working in Southwest Florida and Southern Indiana, Porter is originally from across Lake Michigan in Milwaukee. Porter has won a Chicago Midwest Emmy and several Society of Professional Journalists awards after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Integrity and viewer impact are what guide Porter as she immerses herself in serving the community.

Porter is always looking for story ideas and can be reached at Amanda.Porter@woodtv.com. Stay connected with her reports through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.