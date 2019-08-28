Welcome to Rivertown Ridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a new Expert we want to introduce you to today, specializing in senior living in retirement. We have Debbie O’Brien and Erika Jackson from Rivertown Ridge.

Rivertown Ridge is an active senior living community for adults 62 years and older offering resort like living within the beautiful residential neighborhood of Rivertown Park located in Wyoming. They have large spacious independent living, assisted living, and memory support apartments.

You may visit their sales office: