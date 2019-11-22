Rivertown Ridge now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the future of senior living communities, our Expert in Senior Living, Rivertown Ridge. A new community positioned to meet the future trends and what their residents expect. Today Erika Jackson in studio with us.
Independent living at Rivertown Ridge is designed for active seniors (62 and older) who are interested in a maintenance-free lifestyle that also offers peace of mind for the future. At Rivertown Ridge, seniors enjoy educational, social and recreational program, as well as multiple dining options and available transportation.
There are 80 apartments in independent living and Rivertown Ridge is now open and apartments are going fast.
- Spacious, open-concept, one- and two-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans
- Engaging social activities
- Maintenance-free living
- Underground heated parking
- Resort-like amenities and services
On-site amenities include:
- Library
- Contemporary bistro and formal dining room
- Movie theater
- Pub
- Outdoor walking path and gardening area
- Fitness center
- Spa and massage area
- Spiritual center
On-site services include:
- Lectures, speakers and classes
- Wellness center
- Volunteer programs
- Professional support staff
- Life enrichment services
Rivertown Ridge
- Ask the Expert
- Visit their sales office at 3488 Copper River Ave. SW, Wyoming
- 616.805.3989
- www.rivertownridge.com