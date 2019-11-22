Rivertown Ridge now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the future of senior living communities, our Expert in Senior Living, Rivertown Ridge. A new community positioned to meet the future trends and what their residents expect. Today Erika Jackson in studio with us.

Independent living at Rivertown Ridge is designed for active seniors (62 and older) who are interested in a maintenance-free lifestyle that also offers peace of mind for the future. At Rivertown Ridge, seniors enjoy educational, social and recreational program, as well as multiple dining options and available transportation.

There are 80 apartments in independent living and Rivertown Ridge is now open and apartments are going fast.

Spacious, open-concept, one- and two-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans

Engaging social activities

Maintenance-free living

Underground heated parking

Resort-like amenities and services

On-site amenities include:

Library

Contemporary bistro and formal dining room

Movie theater

Pub

Outdoor walking path and gardening area

Fitness center

Spa and massage area

Spiritual center

On-site services include:

Lectures, speakers and classes

Wellness center

Volunteer programs

Professional support staff

Life enrichment services

