Looking for that perfect home – check out Rivertown Ridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a new option for retirement living on the scene, a place unlike any other else you’ve probably ever seen! Rivertown Ridge is our Expert in Senior Living. It’s set in a unique neighborhood and it’s perfect for active retirees, with lots of amenities right there! The first residents of Rivertown Ridge in Grandville have started to move in, so we thought we’d take you on a tour of the place, to show you what this unique option for active senior living is all about!

Rivertown Ridge is gorgeous, it looks like a 5-star resort and they have openings, if you’re 62 or older, and looking for a place to call home!

Rivertown Ridge