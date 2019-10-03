Independent living in your retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Retirement is meant to be a fun and exciting time in our lives but for every one that looks different. Today, we have our Expert in Senior Living, Erika Jackson, from Rivertown Ridge. Today we’re focusing in on independent living.

Independent living at Rivertown Ridge is designed for active seniors (62 and older) who are interested in a maintenance-free lifestyle that also offers peace of mind for the future. At Rivertown Ridge, seniors enjoy educational, social and recreational program, as well as multiple dining options and available transportation.

There are 80 apartments in independent living and Rivertown Ridge is currently taking reservations, so you get to select the apartment of your choice.

Spacious, open-concept, one- and two-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans

Engaging social activities

Maintenance-free living

Underground heated parking

Resort-like amenities and services

On-site amenities include:

Library

Contemporary bistro and formal dining room

Movie theater

Pub

Outdoor walking path and gardening area

Fitness center

Spa and massage area

Spiritual center

On-site services include:

Lectures, speakers and classes

Wellness center

Volunteer programs

Professional support staff

Life enrichment services

Rivertown Ridge