Active Senior Living Coming Soon

A new active senior living community is coming to Wyoming, Michigan! Rivertown Ridge was designed for seniors who seek resort-like services and amenities with the convenience of a built-in support system. Our goal is to help people maintain their independence while providing a variety of fun-filled physical, mental, and social opportunities.

Constructed by Redstone Homes, a premier builder in West Michigan, the 10 acre campus is nestled in the heart of the 120 acre Rivertown Park neighborhood. It offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments for seniors, featuring a variety of floor plans. We combined exquisite living spaces with the beautiful outdoor landscape to create the ideal active retirement setting. A two mile walking path surrounds the community so residents can remain active outdoors.

For more information, please call Rivertown Ridge at (616) 805-3989.

Rivertown Ridge will be managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries that currently manages nine senior living communities throughout the Midwest.