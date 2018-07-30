Get your roof ready for fall and winter Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This is a transitional time of the year when it comes to the weather. We will have snow and ice headed our way, and you'll definitely want to make sure your home is ready for the relentless winter season. That's especially the case when it comes to your roof.

Avalon Building Concepts - our Experts in Roofing take you through exactly what you need to know!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Avalon Building Concepts