Curb appeal makes all the difference Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you're looking to increase the value of your home, the right curb appeal makes all the difference. Spring is the perfect time to clean up the exterior of our home. Today we're getting some tips on what you can do with Jonathan from Avalon Building Concepts, our Experts in Roofing.

This is a transitional time of the year when it comes to the weather. Now that the snow and ice have melted away, you'll definitely want to make sure your home has not developed any issues during the relentless winter season. That's especially the case when it comes to your roof.

Avalon Building Concepts