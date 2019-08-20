Supporting your student’s musical journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s back to school season, and for a lot students that means picking up an instrument for the first time, or not having an instrument in their hands all summer long.

If you’re interested in delving into the world of music you can turn to our Expert, Meyer Music. We have Instrument Consultants Mady Steffen and Lindy Scripps-Hoekstra here with us.

Meyer Music supports your student’s musical journey, whether they try it for a year or play for a lifetime. When you rent-to-own an instrument with Meyer Music, you have the ability to trade-in and upgrade if your student is loving their musical experience. They have expert instrument consultants who can help guide this next step with individual appointments for advice and test-playing.

Meyer Music