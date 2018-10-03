Home Appliance & Electronics Expert

Tips for finding the right washing machine

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 12:16 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 12:16 PM EDT

Tips for finding the right washing machine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When it comes to your home and appliances, it's very important they are always working in tip-top shape! Today we're going to zero in on washing machines and dryers. They're something we use all time and it can be a real disaster when they're not working.

So, we decided to check in with Bekins, our Expert in Home Appliance and Electronics.

Bekins

Grand Rapids Showroom

  • 6275 28th Street SE
  • 616.957.2333

Grand Haven Showroom

  • 735 Washington Avenue
  • 616.842.4010

www.bekins.us

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Latest

Home Appliance & Electronics Expert
Tips for finding the right washing machine

Tips for finding the right washing machine

Home Appliance & Electronics Expert
Hear the difference at Classic Stereo

Hear the difference at Classic Stereo

Home Appliance & Electronics Expert
Appliance installation & service – get expert advice

Appliance installation & service – get expert advice

Home Appliance & Electronics Expert
Everything you need to know about grills

Everything you need to know about grills

Home Appliance & Electronics Expert
Ice 101 with Bekins

Ice 101 with Bekins

Bekins on Facebook

Bekins

Trending Stories