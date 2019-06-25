The impact of hearing loss on your overall health

Hearing is an essential sense that keeps you alert, active, and engaged with others. Not only can hearing loss make it harder to communicate but if left untreated, it can also lead to other health problems. That’s what we’re discussing today with our Expert in Hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Hearing Services.

Dr. Keenan is discussing a new product category called the Healthable. Livio AI is the world’s first Healthable, a hearing aid to utilize integrated sensors and artificial intelligence and the first device to track physical activity and cognitive health as measured by hearing aid use in social situations.

Livio AI is the first device utilizing the ears to help users better understand not only how to improve their overall health and wellness, but also the deep connection between treating hearing loss and reducing health risks. This helps to improve key areas of well-being by reconnecting users to the people, places and activities they love.

Special Offer: Call today for a free hearing screening and Livio Al demonstration. 616-723-8441

McDonald Hearing Services

961 4 Mile Road NW – Grand Rapids

4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE – Kentwood

403 S. Nelson – Greenville

616-723-8441

