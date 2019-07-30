Hearing

Keep your hearing in tip top shape

Hearing Expert

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

Summer is a busy time, seems like we’re always on the go and it’s important to remember to take time to keep things like your hearing aid in tip top shape.

Our Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan is in studio with us.

Here are a few easy things you can do at home to keep your hearing aids in tip top shape:

  • Always handle your hearing aids with care
  • Wash your hands before handling your hearing aids
  • Store your hearing aids in a safe, dry place away from children and pets
  • Turn off your hearing aids when you are not using them
  • Periodically clean the battery contacts and remove any visible earwax or debris with a clean cloth
  • Change filters or wax guards to remove wax and dirt that may deter sound quality
  • Schedule routine checkups with your hearing professional for professional cleanings
  • Don’t wear your hearing aids in the shower, while swimming or while using a hair dryer or hair spray

McDonald Hearing Services

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

About McDonald Hearing Services

At McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, we realize that the idea of hearing loss and purchasing of hearing aids can be overwhelming. We understand your challenges and we’re here to help. Whether it’s your hearing needs, or the hearing needs of a loved one, we can provide you with the information you need to eliminate confusion, allowing you to make informed decisions about your hearing health.

About Pamela Keenan

More Hearing

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon