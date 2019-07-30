Keep your hearing in tip top shape

Summer is a busy time, seems like we’re always on the go and it’s important to remember to take time to keep things like your hearing aid in tip top shape.

Our Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan is in studio with us.

Here are a few easy things you can do at home to keep your hearing aids in tip top shape:

Always handle your hearing aids with care

Wash your hands before handling your hearing aids

Store your hearing aids in a safe, dry place away from children and pets

Turn off your hearing aids when you are not using them

Periodically clean the battery contacts and remove any visible earwax or debris with a clean cloth

Change filters or wax guards to remove wax and dirt that may deter sound quality

Schedule routine checkups with your hearing professional for professional cleanings

Don’t wear your hearing aids in the shower, while swimming or while using a hair dryer or hair spray

McDonald Hearing Services