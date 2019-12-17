Hearing help during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Parties and family gathering are a huge part of the holidays, but if you have problems with your hearing it can be a tough and distracting time. Today, we have our Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Hearing Services in studio with us, with some very helpful advice.

Around the Table

Meals are a big part of the holidays, we want to help you get your fill of both the food and the festivities with these better-hearing tips for the table.

Speak up. If you feel comfortable doing so, give a gentle reminder to slow down, speak up, and talk directly to you. It will go a long way for you and for those in the conversation.

Find a friend. Sit near a relative you enjoy talking to and who won’t mind repeating things for you if you miss something. Also, pick a seat at the table where there is less noise to drown out your conversation.

Sit strategically. If possible, avoid spots near the kitchen or underneath a speaker. Even better, request a spot away from noise and with enough light to provide you the advantage of reading lips and seeing facial expressions.

It’s Party Time

Parties are a must for holiday fun, whether with your co-workers or loved ones. Put on your boogie shoes and put your best foot forward with these communication ideas.

Turn down the background noise. The host’s job is to help you enjoy yourself, so if you feel comfortable doing so, ask them to turn down the music or television. We’re sure everyone will appreciate not having to yell!

The fewer, the merrier. Situating yourself among fewer people can help you focus more on what’s being said as well as boost your hearing confidence.

Direct the action. Just like at the table, if you feel comfortable, remind those around you that it can be hard to hear with a lot of background noise (not just for you but for everyone!). Try helping them help you: How could they speak differently to help you hear better?

Don’t miss out on the most wonderful time of the year. Schedule a hearing evaluation with an experienced hearing professional today so you can:

McDonald Hearing Services