Easing the burden of Alzheimer’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know that more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease? there’s an event coming up this weekend aimed at raising money and hope for a cure. Our Expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier, has been involved in this fight for years.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Saturday, September 14
- Millennium Park in Walker
- Registration at 9am
- Ceremony at 10am
- Walk at 10:30am
- Find out more at davidcarrierlaw.com
David L. Carrier
- Estate Planning & Elder Law
- Make an appointment: 1-800-317-2812
- Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage
- 616.361.8400