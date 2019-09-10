Easing the burden of Alzheimer’s

Estate Planning Expert

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know that more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease? there’s an event coming up this weekend aimed at raising money and hope for a cure. Our Expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier, has been involved in this fight for years.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s 

  • Saturday, September 14
  • Millennium Park in Walker 
  • Registration at 9am
  • Ceremony at 10am
  • Walk at 10:30am 
  • Find out more at davidcarrierlaw.com

David L. Carrier 

  • Estate Planning & Elder Law 
  • Make an appointment: 1-800-317-2812
  • Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage 
  • 616.361.8400

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

David L. Carrier Links

 

 