Stop your debilitating headaches

Headaches are a common joy-thief when it comes to missing out on fun events during the summer. Are you sick of popping pills? Is your doctor suggesting a new drug injection that’ll help? It doesn’t have to be so hard! Today our Expert in Relieving Back and Neck Pain, Dr. Christopher Miller is here to discuss non-invasive ways to resolve what could become a debilitating issue.
Chronic Headache and Migraine Relief!
- $49 Consultation and Examination
- Excludes Medicaid
- BONUS First 5 callers receive a free hydrotherapy massage!
- DRX9000C – Non-Surgical Solution
- Limited appointment availability!
- Call (616) 328-6130 now!