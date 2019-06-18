Stop your debilitating headaches

Back and Neck Pain Expert
Posted: / Updated:

Headaches are a common joy-thief when it comes to missing out on fun events during the summer. Are you sick of popping pills? Is your doctor suggesting a new drug injection that’ll help? It doesn’t have to be so hard! Today our Expert in Relieving Back and Neck Pain, Dr. Christopher Miller is here to discuss non-invasive ways to resolve what could become a debilitating issue.

Chronic Headache and Migraine Relief!

  • $49 Consultation and Examination
  • Excludes Medicaid
  • BONUS  First 5 callers receive a free hydrotherapy massage!
  • DRX9000C – Non-Surgical Solution
  • Limited appointment availability!
  • Call (616) 328-6130 now!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon