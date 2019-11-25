Enjoy the holidays, pain-free

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s official, the holidays start this week and don’t go through them filled with pain. Today we have our Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller here along with one of his patients, Janise.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Neck and Back Pain Relief

Call 616.328.6130

Spinal Stenosis

Arthritis

Degenerating, Bulging or Herniated Discs

Sciatica

Arthritis

Pinched nerves

Shooting pain/weakness in arms, hips or legs

Difficulty standing/walking

Failed back or neck surgery

Holiday Pain Relief Solutions

$49 consultation & exam

DRX9000 Non-Surgical solution

Call 616.328.6130 or go online to THChiro.com

Limited appointment availability!

Angel Tree Special