Don’t live with debilitating pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is your neck or back pain keeping you from doing the things you love? Do you find yourself missing out on events because of the pain? Today we have our Expert Dr. Christopher Miller here to talk about a non-surgical treatment option that’s helped many people here in West Michigan.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Chronic NECK & BACK PAIN Relief!
- Sciatica
- Degenerative Disc Disease
- Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs
- Arthritic Pain
- Herniated & Bulging Discs
- Spinal Stenosis
- Pinched Nerves
- Failed Neck or Back Surgery
- Call (616) 328-6130 now or schedule online at THChiro.com!
Neck and Back Pain Seminar
- November 19th at 6:00PM
- 2172 East Paris Ave. SE
- Can’t make it to the Seminar?
- $49 Consultation & Examination with Dr. Miller
- Limited appointment availability! If phone lines are busy, keep calling or schedule online at THChiro.com
- Call (616) 328-6130 now!