Back and Neck Pain Expert

Stop suffering from arthritis

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 02:12 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 02:12 PM EDT

Stop suffering from arthritis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Many people suffer from arthritis and spinal stenosis and are struggling to find relief, our Expert in Back and Neck Pain relief is here to tell us how he can help.

Dr. Christopher Miller uses the DRX9000C, a medical device that can specifically target and heal injured discs. It’s a non-surgical, non-invasive, there’s no risk, no medications, no injections and it’s all natural.

Do you suffer from?  

  • Frequent neck or back pain
  • Stiffness of neck or back
  • Limited motion in neck or back
  • Radiating pain into legs and arms
  • Spinal joint pain

Are you?

  • Taking drugs frequently or daily?
  • Getting spinal injections?
  • Considering neck or back surgery?
  • Doing physical therapy more than once?
  • Frustrated with the lack of results or not getting better?

Stop suffering from arthritis or spinal stenosis

  • Chronic back and neck pain relief
  • $49 Consultation & Examination
  • BONUS - The first 8 callers get free hydrotherapy massage
  • DRX9000C - Non-Surgical Solution
  • Limited appointment availability!
  • Excludes Medicaid
  • Call (616) 328-6130 now!
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Total Health Chiropractic on Facebook

Total Health Chiropractic of West Michigan, PLLC

Trending Stories