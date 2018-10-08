Back and Neck Pain Expert

Save your spine this October

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

Save your spine this October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - You might not know it, but October is Spinal Health Month, a good time to seek help if you are suffering. Today, we have our Expert in Back and Neck Pain, Dr. Christopher Miller in studio with us.

Chronic Neck & Back Pain Open House

  • Total Health Chiropractic
  • Wednesday, October 10th 3:00 - 6:30pm
  • Complimentary services including massage, 3D rehabilitation, yoga at 6pm, prize drawings
  • Call (616) 3286130 for directions

Can't make it to the Open House?

  • $49 consultation and exam | Get to the bottom of your pain
  • Only 7 appointments available
  • Excludes Medicaid
  • Call (616) 328-6130 now!
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Latest

Back and Neck Pain Expert
Save your spine this October

Save your spine this October

Back and Neck Pain Expert
Patient success stories with Dr. Miller

Patient success stories with Dr. Miller

Back and Neck Pain Expert
High heels and bad shoes can do significant damage to your body

High heels and bad shoes can do significant damage to your body

Back and Neck Pain Expert
Non-invasive help to ease your pain

Non-invasive help to ease your pain

Back and Neck Pain Expert
Getting rid of back and neck pain without surgery

Getting rid of back and neck pain without surgery

Total Health Chiropractic on Facebook

Total Health Chiropractic of West Michigan, PLLC

Trending Stories