Save your spine this October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - You might not know it, but October is Spinal Health Month, a good time to seek help if you are suffering. Today, we have our Expert in Back and Neck Pain, Dr. Christopher Miller in studio with us.
Chronic Neck & Back Pain Open House
- Total Health Chiropractic
- Wednesday, October 10th 3:00 - 6:30pm
- Complimentary services including massage, 3D rehabilitation, yoga at 6pm, prize drawings
- Call (616) 3286130 for directions
Can't make it to the Open House?
- $49 consultation and exam | Get to the bottom of your pain
- Only 7 appointments available
- Excludes Medicaid
- Call (616) 328-6130 now!