ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Fair is just under four months away and tickets are going on sale for some of the big headlining acts.

Platinum-selling artist Nelly and Grammy Award-nominated singer Jake Owen are two of the headliners for the 171st fair in September. Riley Green will be the final musical act on Sept. 15 alongside Drake Milligan.

Jameson Rodgers will join Owen as his opener on Sept. 8 and Trea Landon will kick off the festivities for Nelly on Sept. 9.

Tickets for the three concerts go on sale Friday. The cost per ticket will not include parking fees but will get you admission into the rest of the fair. You can purchase them starting at 10 a.m. here.

The Allegan County Fair runs Sept. 8 to 16. More information on the fair can be found here.