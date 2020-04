WOOD TV8 is committed to serving our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team of journalists have been working tirelessly to bring valuable information to the West Michigan community. Our team is also here to support local businesses and their advertising needs during these unprecedented times. WOOD TV8 Vice President and General Manager Julie Brinks shares this message on how our team is working to meet those needs.

Contact WOOD TV8 Phone: 616.456.8888 Address: 120 College Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Email Us Fill out my online form 616.456.8888120 College Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503