GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is expanding to add an hour of news weekdays at 4 p.m.

The hour-long broadcast launches Sept. 12 and replaces the retiring “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” News 8 at 4 p.m. will be anchored by Susan Shaw and Emily Linnert, who bring years of experience and long-standing community connections to the broadcast. Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Matt Kirkwood will break down the “Next 8” hours of your evening forecast and Meghan Bunchman will keep viewers up to speed on current traffic conditions and the evening commute.

“Local journalism matters and this 4 p.m. news expansion is another opportunity to deliver on our commitment to that mission. Our West Michigan viewers will have the opportunity to access top news of the day and information that has a direct impact on their daily lives from a trusted and experienced team with Sue, Emily, Matt, and Meghan,” WOOD TV8 General Manager Julie Brinks said.

News 8 at 4 p.m. will cover the daily headlines that WOOD TV8 viewers expect in a way that is appropriate for the 4 p.m. hour. Our expanded on-air coverage will also allow the team to dive deeper into the stories that are impacting the community like the environment, business news, local events and consumer headlines.

News 8 at 4 p.m. will focus on preparing viewers for the night ahead on all platforms. Viewers can tune in on air or streaming on woodtv.com and the WOOD TV8 app to stay connected to the most current local weather and traffic conditions that will affect their evening. It is the news you expect from WOOD TV8, even earlier! News 8 at 4 p.m. launches Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

