GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 will host the second debate of Republican gubernatorial candidates ahead of the August primary.

The debate will take place July 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. and will be helmed by longtime political reporter Rick Albin of WOOD TV8.

“We look forward to working with the Michigan Republican Party as we have in previous elections to make sure voters in the state have a clear picture of the issues and candidates as they prepare to vote,” Albin stated. “This televised debate will be the best chance for voters statewide to see the candidates side by side and compare and contrast their positions and abilities.”

“We’re proud to be working with WOOD TV8 to bring a different vision for Michigan into the living rooms of voters of all walks of life,” Ambassador Ron Weiser, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, said in a statement. “It’s clear our state is in crisis on multiple fronts and it’s important for Michiganders to hear directly from our gubernatorial candidates how they will confront each of these problems head on and how our state would fare better at all levels of government with a Republican in office.”

The debate will be offered to other stations in the state including:

Marquette: WJMN (Nexstar — Ind.)

Flint/Saginaw: WJRT (Allen — ABC)

Lansing: WLNS (Nexstar — CBS)

Detroit: WDIV (Graham — NBC)

Traverse City/Cadillac: 9 & 10 (Heritage — CBS)

In order to qualify for the gubernatorial primary debate, candidates must be on the ballot and reach at least 5 percentage points in independent polling. Should the criteria for participating change, WOOD TV8 will notify the candidates.