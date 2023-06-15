GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nexstar Media Group, the corporate parent company of WOOD TV8, has released a statement following reports of a leaked newsroom memo.
The email, sent to newsroom staff members by the station’s assistant news director Tuesday, discussed how the news team should handle reporting on Pride month events.
After News 8 staff members pushed back against the content of the message, the newsroom was told Wednesday that the news director and assistant news director responsible for the memo would no longer be involved in news coverage decisions regarding Pride month.
After multiple media outlets reported the content of the email Thursday, Nexstar EVP/Chief Communications Officer Gary Weitman sent the following statement to News 8:
“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are among Nexstar’s core values. Our local TV stations are expected to cover and report the news of the day in an expansive and inclusive fashion, consistent with these values. We’re looking into the situation at WOOD-TV, as the communication regarding the station’s coverage of PRIDE month activities in the area is not consistent with Nexstar’s values, the way we cover the news, or the respect we have for our viewers. We will take appropriate action as necessary to address this situation, and apologize for offending members of the LGBTQ community and WOOD-TV’s viewers.”Nexstar EVP/Chief Communications Officer Gary Weitman