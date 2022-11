GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you watch WOOD TV8 by antenna, your viewing will be affected overnight Saturday into Sunday.

WOOD TV8 is installing a new transmitter, causing our signal to be off-air from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. It will only affect viewers who use an antenna.

Channel 8 is expected to be back up and running by our daybreak newscasts.