DETROIT (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 has again been named Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

The award for Region 2 was announced Saturday at a ceremony in Detroit. 2022 marked the 19th time in 22 years that WOOD TV8 was honored with the prestigious title.

WOOD TV8 also received 19 category awards, including the best-in-category award for:

Breaking News Story: Coverage of the second-degree murder charge against Christopher Schurr in the death of Patrick Lyoya — WOOD TV8 staff

Newscast: Blizzard coverage at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2023 — Executive producers Luke Stier and Maddie Odle

Community Involvement: Community Affairs Director Casey Jones

Continuing Coverage: The Patrick Lyoya case — Target 8 investigators Susan Samples and Ken Kolker, reporter Joe LaFurgey and Luke Stier

News Reporter: Susan Samples

Special Interest Programming: Mental Health Special — Anchors Teresa Weakley and Donovan Long and producer Jeremy Erskine

Use of New Media (All-Encompassing): WOOD TV8 digital staff

WOOD TV8 received merit awards for: