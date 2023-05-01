DETROIT (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 has again been named Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

The award for Region 2 was announced Saturday at a ceremony in Detroit. 2022 marked the 19th time in 22 years that WOOD TV8 was honored with the prestigious title.

WOOD TV8 also received 19 category awards, including the best-in-category award for:

  • Breaking News Story: Coverage of the second-degree murder charge against Christopher Schurr in the death of Patrick Lyoya — WOOD TV8 staff
  • Newscast: Blizzard coverage at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2023 — Executive producers Luke Stier and Maddie Odle
  • Community Involvement: Community Affairs Director Casey Jones
  • Continuing Coverage: The Patrick Lyoya case — Target 8 investigators Susan Samples and Ken Kolker, reporter Joe LaFurgey and Luke Stier
  • News Reporter: Susan Samples
  • Special Interest Programming: Mental Health Special — Anchors Teresa Weakley and Donovan Long and producer Jeremy Erskine
  • Use of New Media (All-Encompassing): WOOD TV8 digital staff

WOOD TV8 received merit awards for:

  • Sports: Football Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022 — Sports Director Jack Doles and sports reporters Marlee Weirda and Alec Giannakopoulos
  • Weathercast: Winter Weather Forecast — Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca and promotions producer Karsen Kolenko
  • Breaking News Story: April 8, 2022, verdict in the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and WOOD TV8 staff
  • Continuing Coverage: The case against Garry Artman — Susan Samples and Target 8 Special Projects Producer Carter Gent
  • Feature/Use of Medium: Miracle Marathoner — Casey Jones and photojournalist Joe Belliel
  • Marketing Materials and Promos: WOOD TV8 Super Bowl ad “Woodle” — Promotions Manager Jason Woods
  • Mini-documentary or Series: Black History Month — Producer Kyle McIlmurray and Donovan Long
  • News Anchor: Donovan Long
  • News Reporter: Byron Tollefson
  • News Special: Oct. 13, 2022, gubernatorial debate — Political reporter Rick Albin, Assistant News Director Amy Fox and producer Jamey Tompkins
  • Special Interest Programming: Close Cut Conversation on men’s health — Casey Jones and Joe Belliel
  • Use of New Media (Single Project): Weather Experience — Ellen Bacca, Production Operations Manager Wade Cutler, graphic designer Dan Moore and creative services producer Max Wicklund