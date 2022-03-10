WOOD TV8 named MAB Station of the Year for 2021

The WOOD TV8 building in Heritage Hill. (August 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 has been named the Market 2 Station of the Year for 2021 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

WOOD TV8 has been honored with the prestigious title all but three of the last 21 years.

The 2021 MAB awards were announced in a virtual broadcast Thursday afternoon.

WOOD TV8 also received the best-in-category award for:

WOOD TV8 received merit awards for: