WOOD TV8 named MAB Station of the Year for 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 has been named the Market 2 Station of the Year for 2021 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
WOOD TV8 has been honored with the prestigious title all but three of the last 21 years.
The 2021 MAB awards were announced in a virtual broadcast Thursday afternoon.
WOOD TV8 also received the best-in-category award for:
- Community Involvement: WOOD TV8 – Casey Jones
- Continuing Coverage: Fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire – WOOD TV8 staff
- Investigative Story: Under God: Divisible – Susan Samples and Carter Gent
- News Anchor: Donovan Long
- News Reporter: Whitney Burney
- News Special: The Most Violent Year – Ken Kolker and Bilal Kurdi
- Newscast: 11 p.m. June 26, 2021, newscast covering tornado damage near Lake Odessa and Remus – Brandon Lacic and James Tompkins
- Photojournalist: Justin Wynn
- Special Interest Programming: The BIG One – Storm Team 8, Luke Stier and Kyle Wilson
- Use of New Media (All Encompassing): ArtPrize 2021 – WOODTV.com staff
- Use of New Media (Single Project): Under God: Divisible – Susan Samples, Carter Gent
WOOD TV8 received merit awards for:
- Breaking News Story: Fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire – WOOD TV8 staff
- Commercial: Vista-IT – Mackenzie Wimbush
- Continuing coverage: Deanie Peters cold case charges – Ken Kolker, Carter Gent
- Special Interest Programming: Olympic Hopes, Gold Dreams – Jack Doles, Spencer Wheelock
- Sports: Simone Biles withdraws – Jack Doles
- Use of New Media (All Encompassing): Hops with #HeyLuke: Luke Laster, Ron Swanson
- Weathercast: Beach and Boating – Emily Schuitema, Justin Wynn