WOOD TV8 named 2020 Station of the Year by the MI Association of Broadcasters

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has named WOOD TV8 the Market 2 Station of the Year for 2020.
It’s the 17th time WOOD TV8 has been honored with the award in the last 20 years.
Due to the pandemic, the MAB announced the 2020 awards over the course of five days, releasing the winners in several categories each morning. On Friday, the prestigious Station of the Year award was announced.
WOOD TV8 also received the best-in-category award for:
- Commercial: “Soccer Rebellion”
- Investigative Story: “Target 8: Riots Revealed”
- Marketing Materials and Promos: “Daybreak: Your House”
- Mini-Doc or Series: “Amber Griffin: The Receipt”
- News Anchor: Donovan Long
- News Special: “Target 8: Inside the Plot to Kill the Governor”
- Special Interest: “Rising Waters”
- Use of New Media (All Encompassing): Christa Ferguson
- Use of New Media (Single Project): “Target 8: The Youngest Killers”
WOOD TV8 received merit awards for:
- Commercial: “Flash Foods”
- Community Involvement
- Mini-Doc or Series: “Target 8: The Youngest Killers”
- Newscast: “News 8 at 5 p.m.,” Oct. 8, 2020
- News Special: “Hispanic Heritage”
- Photojournalist: Kyle Wilson
- Special Interest Programming: “Hidden History”
- Use of New Media (All Encompassing): Luke Laster and the Digital Desk
- Weathercast: “News 8 Daybreak,” Jan. 11, 2020