WOOD TV8 named 2020 Station of the Year by the MI Association of Broadcasters

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has named WOOD TV8 the Market 2 Station of the Year for 2020.

It’s the 17th time WOOD TV8 has been honored with the award in the last 20 years.

Due to the pandemic, the MAB announced the 2020 awards over the course of five days, releasing the winners in several categories each morning. On Friday, the prestigious Station of the Year award was announced.

WOOD TV8 also received the best-in-category award for:

WOOD TV8 received merit awards for: