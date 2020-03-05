WOOD TV8 named 2019 MAB Station of the Year

WOOD TV8 staff accepting awards at the Michigan Association of Broadcasters ceremony. (March 4, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 has been named the Station of the Year for 2020 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

This marks the 16th time WOOD TV8 has been honored with the title in the last 19 years.

The MAB awards were announced Wednesday night at a ceremony in Lansing. In addition to being honored as the Station of the Year, WOOD TV8 received a total of 16 category awards.

We received best in category for:

Commercial: Art Van Designer in You

Use of New Media (Single Project): After the Fall (Ken Kolker and Bilal Kurdi)

(Ken Kolker and Bilal Kurdi) Use of New Media (All Encompassing): Tailgate Hamilton Digital Spot

News Special: Rising Waters (Storm Team 8)

(Storm Team 8) Investigative Story: After the Fall (Ken Kolker and Bilal Kurdi)

(Ken Kolker and Bilal Kurdi) Newscast: Newscast Feb. 28, 2019 (Luke Stier and Spencer Wheelock)

Weathercast: Rising Waters Explainer (Ellen Bacca)

We received merit awards for:

Commercial: GR Popcorn

Community Involvement: Park Party 25 (Maranda)

(Maranda) Use of New Media (Single Project): House on the Edge (Bilal Kurdi)

Sports: LPGA coverage in Grand Rapids

Marketing Materials and Promos: News 8 Remake (Jason Woods)

Use of New Media (All Encompassing): WOODTV.com Digital Exclusive 360 stories (Christa Ferguson)

News Special: WOOD 70 th Anniversary (News 8 Team)

(News 8 Team) Special Interest Programming: Big Game Bound (Jack Doles and Spencer Wheelock)

Photojournalist: Bilal Kurdi