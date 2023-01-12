GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Viewers may notice a change on the WOOD TV8 livestream page this week. Beginning on Jan. 12, WOOD TV8’s parent company, Nexstar Media, is implementing a two-hour streaming delay on all newscasts and lifestyle programming across all platforms.

The change is being made across all Nexstar websites nationwide and is due to contractual obligations to cable, satellite and telco partners.

WOOD TV8’s newscasts and eightWest program will loop continuously to provide 24/7 access to the most recently available broadcast.

Our website, woodtv.com, still offers live news, information and community content originating from its WOOD TV8 Live Desk on a regular basis. Live Desk content can be found on woodtv.com by clicking the “Watch” tab and selecting the “WOOD TV8 Live Desk” link.

It will still be easy to watch portions of the newscast on demand shortly after they air. Video reports will be available inside their corresponding articles, as well as in the “Latest Video” bar on the homepage and by clicking on “Video Library” under the “Watch” tab.

Breaking news and severe weather updates will continue to be offered on woodtv.com as they occur and on WOOD TV8’s mobile apps and social media platforms.