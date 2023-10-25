GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 on Wednesday announced the appointment of Brad Kessie as the television station’s news director. Kessie joins the station from WLOX-TV in Biloxi, Mississippi. He brings 14 years of news directing experience, overseeing a market leading, award winning content team at WLOX-TV.

“I am so excited to have Brad join the WOOD TV8 team as news director,” WOOD TV8 Vice President and General Manager Julie Brinks said. “His deep roots in local television news, strong journalistic values, and his years leading award-winning newsrooms are a perfect fit with our organization. His experience and leadership will ensure that our team continues to deliver the exceptional news, weather, investigative and informational content that our West Michigan audience expects and deserves.”

Kessie is a Chicago native and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He has earned a variety of journalism awards for his reporting work, including recognition for his coverage of Hurricane Katrina’s impact on South Mississippi. He has served as president of the Mississippi Associated Press Association and in 2018 he was inducted into the Mississippi AP Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

“Journalism is at the core of who I am,” Kessie said. “I love helping journalists tell stories and dig for information that matters to viewers. I know WOOD TV8 is a legacy station with a 75-year history in the market and a dominant No. 1 in West Michigan. What an honor it is for me to join the team. I look forward to this adventure.”

Kessie has also worked with Raycom Media and Gray Television in news leadership and content contributor roles. He is known for his keen eye for talent and ability to develop strong, collaborative news teams that deliver outstanding products and services for local viewers.

Kessie’s first day at WOOD TV8 will be Monday, Nov. 6.