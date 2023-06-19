DETROIT (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 has been honored with seven Emmy Awards from the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The awards were announced Saturday at a ceremony in Detroit. News 8 was recognized for:

Close Cut Conversation on men’s health — Community Affairs Director Casey Jones and photojournalist Joe Belliel

Earlier this year, WOOD TV8 was named the 2022 Region 2 Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and received 19 category awards from MAB.