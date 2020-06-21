WOOD TV8 awarded 6 Emmys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 was awarded six Emmy Awards Saturday night.

Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalist Bilal Kurdi received an Emmy for their continued coverage of priest abuse in Michigan.

Kolker and Special Projects Producer Carter Gent won an Emmy in the investigative report category for their story about a death in the Muskegon County Jail.

Meteorologist Ellen Bacca earned Emmy awards in the weather and talent – anchor weather categories.

Anchors Teresa Weakley and Casey Jones received an Emmy in news promotion single spot for a tease for Hamilton’s football frenzy tailgate.

Former sports anchor Joe Aulisio and Sports Reporter Larry Figurski won an Emmy in military program feature/segment for a story about a man who runs with a POW/MIA flag.

The Emmy Awards ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic.