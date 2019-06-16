WOOD TV8 awarded 5 Emmys

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

A screenshot from 2019 Emmy awards. (June 15, 2019)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 took home five Emmy Awards Saturday night.

Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalists Bilal Kurdi and Larry Gron received an Emmy for their continuing coverage on PFAS.

Left to right: Larry Gron, Bilal Kurdi and Ken Kolker receive an Emmy Saturday, June 15 2019.

Kolker and Gron also received an Emmy for a report on the state fighting wrongful conviction payments.

Anchor Teresa Weakley and Kurdi received an Emmy for a story about the Warrior Sailing team.

Target 8 investigator Susan Samples, chief photographer Mike Ingram, Target 8 producer Troy Baker and Kurdi received an Emmy for a story about a recovering heroin user.

Left to right: Bilal Kurdi, Troy Baker and Susan Samples receive an emmy Saturday, June 15 2019.

Samples, Ingram and Kurdi also received an Emmy for a report about an effort to fight human trafficking in Grand Rapids.

The Emmy Awards were held at the MotorCity Sound Board Theater in Detroit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

