WOOD TV8 awarded 5 Emmys

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 took home five Emmy Awards Saturday night.

Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalists Bilal Kurdi and Larry Gron received an Emmy for their continuing coverage on PFAS.

Left to right: Larry Gron, Bilal Kurdi and Ken Kolker receive an Emmy Saturday, June 15 2019.

Kolker and Gron also received an Emmy for a report on the state fighting wrongful conviction payments.

Anchor Teresa Weakley and Kurdi received an Emmy for a story about the Warrior Sailing team.

Target 8 investigator Susan Samples, chief photographer Mike Ingram, Target 8 producer Troy Baker and Kurdi received an Emmy for a story about a recovering heroin user.

Left to right: Bilal Kurdi, Troy Baker and Susan Samples receive an emmy Saturday, June 15 2019.

Samples, Ingram and Kurdi also received an Emmy for a report about an effort to fight human trafficking in Grand Rapids.

The Emmy Awards were held at the MotorCity Sound Board Theater in Detroit.