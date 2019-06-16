WOOD TV8 awarded 5 Emmys

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 took home five Emmy Awards Saturday night.
Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalists Bilal Kurdi and Larry Gron received an Emmy for their continuing coverage on PFAS.
Kolker and Gron also received an Emmy for a report on the state fighting wrongful conviction payments.
Anchor Teresa Weakley and Kurdi received an Emmy for a story about the Warrior Sailing team.
Target 8 investigator Susan Samples, chief photographer Mike Ingram, Target 8 producer Troy Baker and Kurdi received an Emmy for a story about a recovering heroin user.
Samples, Ingram and Kurdi also received an Emmy for a report about an effort to fight human trafficking in Grand Rapids.
The Emmy Awards were held at the MotorCity Sound Board Theater in Detroit.