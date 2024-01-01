GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is pleased to announce it will be adding a fourth station locally on its digital subchannel 41.2. The CW West Michigan will carry the primetime entertainment and live sports programming of The CW Network along with some local programming. The move means viewers can now watch News 8 at 10 p.m. on The CW Network along with local lifestyle show eightWest on The CW Network at 5 p.m.

Viewers watching over the air are encouraged to rescan to add The CW West Michigan on 41.2. Cable and OTT viewers can search “The CW West Michigan” to find the new channel positions. The CW West Michigan will showcase a new weekday programming lineup that includes, Sherri (9 a.m.), The Jennifer Hudson Show (10 a.m.), Judge Mathis (11 a.m.), People’s Court (noon) and TMZ (7:30 p.m.) to name a few.

The CW Network continues to add to its popular primetime lineup with the addition of live sports programming.

“The addition of CW programming to these Nexstar-owned stations will bring the number of Nexstar and partner-owned CW affiliates to 45, covering more than 39% of U.S. TV Households,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, we are very pleased to be taking this step, especially as several new entertainment shows get set to premier and ACC college basketball moves deeper into its season—WWE NXT in Fall 2024 also will be a big hit. As a result, our CW-affiliated stations will be able to offer advertisers even more opportunities to reach viewers.”

One of America’s major broadcast networks, The CW reaches 100% of U.S. households and delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week and more than 300 hours of live sports annually, as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL,” WWE NXT beginning in 2024 and NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major digital platforms.

“These stations are great additions to the CW family,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “Each station has a deep relationship with its viewers, advertisers, and the communities it serves, which is exactly what we look for in an affiliate—each will be a superb ambassador for our programming.”

How to watch the CW

CW West Michigan is now broadcasting over the air on WOTV Digital Subchannel 41.2. Viewers with an antenna should re-scan their television receiver to ensure The CW West Michigan is included in their programming lineup.

The CW West Michigan is also available through cable and satellite providers as follows:

For viewers on DirecTV Satellite and Streaming, turn to Channel 42.

For viewers on Charter/Spectrum systems, the programming can be found on Channel 6.

For viewers on Comcast/Xfinity Systems, The CW West Michigan is airing on Channels 286 and 1182.

If you are not on the systems above, contact your local provider to inquire about adding The CW West Michigan to their lineups, or to find out more about channel position.

We will update this information as The CW West Michigan continues to be added to viewing platforms throughout the region.