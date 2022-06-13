DETROIT (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 has been honored with eight Emmy Awards from the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The awards were announced Saturday night during a ceremony in Detroit.

In the military news category, Target 8 investigator Susan Samples and Target 8 producer Carter Gent were honored for “Deadly Limbo,” following an Afghan interpreter and the West Michigan veteran who worked to get him and his family out of reach of death threats from the Taliban.

Samples and Gent were also awarded for “Secrets Kept, Secrets Revealed,” which recounted the 13-year investigation into the murder of Renee Pagel that ended in the imprisonment of Pagel’s husband Mike Pagel.

Samples and Gent earned a third Emmy in the religion category for “Under God: Divisible,” which looked at how political and social divisions were also splitting West Michigan congregations.

In the news special category, Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and Bilal Kurdi received an award for their report on record violence in West Michigan in 2020, titled “The Most Violent Year.”

In the health and medical category, director of community affairs Casey Jones and photojournalist Joe Belliel received an award for “Close Cut Conversation: A men’s health special.”

Storm Team 8’s Ellen Bacca and Emily Schuitema, along with photojournalist Kyle Wilson and executive producer Luke Stier received an Emmy for “Preparing for the Big One,” a special on tornadoes in West Michigan.

Donovan Long received an Emmy for news anchor.

Bacca and promotions producer Ryan Simmons received an award for technical achievement for the production of the Weather Experience, which teaches West Michigan school children about how weather works.

Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and Bilal Kurdi celebrate their Emmy Awards in Detroit on June 11, 2022.

Target 8 producer Carter Gent accepts an Emmy Awards in Detroit on June 11, 2022. (Courtesy NATAS)

Chief meteorologist Ellen Bacca and producer Ryan Simmons celebrate their Emmy Awards in Detroit on June 11, 2022.

News 8 anchor Donovan Long, chief meteorologist Ellen Bacca and producer Luke Stier celebrate their Emmy wins in Detroit on June 11, 2022.

News 8 anchor Donovan Long accepts an Emmy Awards in Detroit on June 11, 2022.

Photojournalist Joe Belliel accepts an Emmy Award in Detroit on June 11, 2022.

The Emmy Awards ceremony was hosted at MotorCity Casino.