WOOD-TV, WOTV4, WXSP back on DISH Network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD-TV, WOTV 4 and WXSP are once again available on DISH Network’s satellite system.

It comes after Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced Thursday that it reached an agreement DISH Network. Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country, including WOOD-TV, had been off DISH Network since Dec. 2.

