WOOD general manager, Maranda among ‘most influential women’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Julie Brinks, WOOD TV8’s general manager, and Maranda, the host of “Where You Live,” have been recognized as two of West Michigan’s “Most Influential Women.”

The Grand Rapids Business Journal released its list of 50 women leaders in our community Wednesday. GRBJ had to narrow the list down from nearly 250 applicants.

Julie Brinks has been WOOD TV8’s leader since 2017. A Michigan native with years of experience in local news, she previously led stations in Traverse City; Tuscon, Arizona; and Bend, Oregon.

Maranda has long hosted “Where You Live,” a program that focuses on what’s going on in our community. For 25 years, each of her summer Park Parties have entertained — and fed — thousands of kids.

Brinks, Maranda and the 48 other women will be honored at a luncheon in downtown Grand Rapids in March.