Whitney Burney joined the News 8 team in June of 2019. She was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Mich. and after attending City High School, she went on to study journalism and political science at Michigan State University. During her time there, Whitney made the Dean’s list several times and was involved in student organizations, including Pretty Brown Girl, a organization focused on uplifting women on color through mentorship.

Before she left MSU, Whitney interned at several TV stations including WXYZ-TV, WLNS-TV and HOMTV, where she anchored the Thursday morning news update. She also reported and anchored for Michigan State’s student-run newscast, Focal Point news. One of her stories earned her an award from the Society of Professional Journalists.

After graduation, Whitney moved to Lynchburg, Va. to work as a reporter for ABC 13 News. Some of her most memorable stories include the a tornado that devastated several families, an investigation into local school spending and the Unite The Right Rally in Charlottesville. Whitney’s work during the rally helped to earn the station an Edward Murrow award for best newscast.

Whitney is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is very happy to be home and spend more time with family.

At WOOD TV8, Whitney’s primary focus is on the lakeshore. If you have any story ideas in Muskegon, Grand Haven or Holland, email her at whitney.burney@woodtv.com. Be sure to say hello when you see her in the community!