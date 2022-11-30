(WOOD) — Peacock Premium Plus members can now watch WOOD TV8 streaming through Peacock.

Starting Wednesday, Premium Plus members can go to peacocktv.com/local to sign up to get WOOD TV8. That means you’ll be able to watch all of News 8’s newscasts and the entire WOOD TV8 lineup — including your favorite NBC shows — streaming live all the time.

Premium Plus users can click on “Channels” in the lefthand menu to find WOOD TV8. Then just click to watch.

“With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life,” NBCUniversal President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer Kelly Campbell said in a statement. “NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.”

Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month, can be viewed through Safari, Chrome, Roku, Apple TV, LG, PlayStation 4/5, FireTV, AndroidTV, Xclass, Android, XBOX, Vidaa, IOS and Samsung.