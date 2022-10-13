GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meteorologist Terri DeBoer is being honored with the Silver Circle Award this weekend.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences prestigious award marks at least 25 years of excellence in the TV industry and community service.

West Michigan has been getting its forecast from DeBoer for nearly 30 years. But she is much more than a forecaster — she is a trailblazer as the first female meteorologist in the area.

“That’s huge! I got to be the first female chief, but nothing like that would have ever happened if we did not have people like Terri breaking that glass ceiling and setting that precedent as first female meteorologist,” said Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca.

She is also a beloved co-worker and friend to many.

“When I started here about three years ago, Terri would fill in on the weekends with me when I anchored the weekends at that time, and we instantly connected,” said Daybreak anchor Donovan Long. “She is a lot of fun to be around. When I work with her, it does not feel like I’m at work. It feels like I’m hanging out with a best friend. She is just so energetic, and we love that!”

DeBoer is also involved in several charities and advocates for mental health.

“She is somebody who cares about the people around her. She cares about her co-workers,” said Daybreak anchor Teresa Weakley. “If you need her, she is there for you.”

Aside from bringing the bus stop forecast, Terri is also a co-host of WOOD TV8’s lifestyle show eightWest

DeBoer joins her co-workers Susan Shaw (2018), Henry Erb (2009) and Bill Steffen (2013), as well as former colleagues Suzanne Geha (2001) and Craig James (2007), in the Silver Circle.