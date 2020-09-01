GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 Meteorologist and eightWest co-host Terri DeBoer celebrates 25 years at WOOD TV8 Tuesday.

DeBoer started at WOOD TV8 in 1995 as a co-anchor on Daybreak with Rick Albin. During her time at WOOD TV8, she joined the Storm Team 8 team and became a co-host of eightWest.

Throughout the years, she has worked with local organizations including the Special Olympics, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Children’s Miracle Network, American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Kalamazoo Junior League, the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and many more.