DETROIT (WOOD) — Henry Erb, the man whose name is synonymous with investigative journalism in West Michigan, will be inducted into the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Wednesday evening.

Henry has been with WOOD TV8 for more than 53 years. He became an investigative reporter in 1991, was key to developing the Target 8 investigative team and is still at its heart. Tenacious and sharp, he was among the first in West Michigan to produce long-form reports.

Originally from St. Joseph, Michigan, Henry’s broadcast career began with WSJM Radio when he was a high school student. He was the news director at Western Michigan University’s student-run radio station and then worked at WTPS in Kalamazoo. He entered TV news when he joined WOOD TV8 in 1970.

In his five decades with the station, he has mentored countless journalists and serves as an enduring example of hard work and integrity.

“I can think of no journalist more deserving of this honor,” Target 8 investigator Susan Samples said of her colleague. “Henry pioneered investigative reporting in West Michigan, and he’s still fighting for transparency and justice today. He holds the powerful accountable and gives voice to those who struggle to be heard in this world. He is thoughtful, thorough and fair. He’s also exceptionally generous with his time and expertise — with the public and with his colleagues. When I’m facing a particularly challenging ethical dilemma, Henry is my go-to person every time. His moral and journalistic compass is always pointed in the proper direction. It’s an absolute honor to share an office with him. Henry is a gift to us all.”

Henry has racked up a slew of awards from the Associated Press, United Press International and MAB, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Associated Press in 2006.

Wednesday’s induction ceremony will be held during the MAB Summer Leadership Conference in Detroit. Fellow inductees include Steve Asplund, a former anchor and news director at WLUC in Marquette, and Peter Tanz, the president of Midwest Communications, Inc.